City of Mission Installing Tiger Dams and Gabions Along Low Areas of the Mission Dike, Other Needed Sites – Peak Expected July 7

Mission – June 30 Update – As part of the City’s Flood Preparedness and Response Plan, Engineering and Public works staff will be installing tiger dams and gabions along low areas of the Mission dike and other areas near the river as a preventative measure.

The River Forecast Centre is predicting a level of 7.3 metres to occur on or around July 7. These predictions are more than 5 days out and have a high degree of uncertainty as they are dependent to a large degree on rainfall and other factors. Property owners are encouraged to have a plan in place for flooding and check the updated predictions on a daily basis by visiting the real-time water levels website.

Staff continue to inspect the dikes, watch the provincial forecast, participate in daily conference calls with provincial experts and monitor river levels daily and will update the community accordingly.

Water level is currently at 5.6 metres (June 30).