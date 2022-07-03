Skip to content

Chilliwack Attack FC U15 Girls Are Provincial Champs

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Chilliwack Attack FC U15 Girls Are Provincial Champs

Chilliwack – Congratulations go out to Chilliwack FC U15 Girls Division 1 Chilliwack Attack as they beat the VAFC Flames, 4-0, at the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex for the BC Provincial Champs.

The team is coached by Kevin Raffle.

Chilliwack FC Attack U15 Provincial Champs/July 2022

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts