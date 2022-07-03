Chilliwack Attack FC U15 Girls Are Provincial Champs

Chilliwack – Congratulations go out to Chilliwack FC U15 Girls Division 1 Chilliwack Attack as they beat the VAFC Flames, 4-0, at the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex for the BC Provincial Champs.
The team is coached by Kevin Raffle.
Chilliwack – Congratulations go out to Chilliwack FC U15 Girls Division 1 Chilliwack Attack as they beat the VAFC Flames, 4-0, at the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex for the BC Provincial Champs.
The team is coached by Kevin Raffle.
Chilliwack – Congratulations go out to Chilliwack FC U15 Girls Division 1 Chilliwack Attack as they beat the VAFC Flames, 4-0, at the Burnaby Lake
MapleBay Cultus Lake – In January of 2022, FV took a camera crew t check out the post November 2021 storm damage and subsequent January
Chilliwack – It’s almost done ! The final curb and sidewalk work on the Vedder Road Widening Project is July 6-22 (weather permitting) 7 am
Using proper caution at railway crossings is something that all drivers must remember because the train will not stop for you. It is easy to