Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services is putting the word out on a very important need.

Meals on Wheels needs drivers to deliver healthy hot meals to seniors.

Meals are delivered Monday – Thursday between 11:00am -1:00pm.

Drivers are needed for a few shifts per month in Chilliwack and Sardis areas.

For more info contact Jen at MOW@comserv.bc.ca or 604-793-7242

CSS Chilliwack Community Services/Meals on Wheels