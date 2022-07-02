Chilliwack Athlete Part of Team Canada at World Athletics Champions in Oregon – July 15 – 24

Toronto – On Thursday June 30, Athletics Canada revealed the 54 athletes who will represent Team Canada at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon from July 15-24.

Sardis Secondary Grad Rowan Hamilton will be in the hammer throw.

A total of 30 women and 24 men, who have won a total of 15 Olympic medals, will don the red and white in the first edition of this event since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“With the World Championships as our benchmark event, we’re expecting the athletes to perform at their very best and this is our strongest team,” said Team Canada Head Coach Glenroy Gilbert.

“We have had some great performances at National Championships last week in a variety of events. We were also missing some athletes who will be at Worlds, so we are anticipating some great results overall in Eugene.”

The last edition of the World Athletics Championships took place in Doha, Qatar, in the fall of 2019. There, Team Canada won a total of one silver and four bronze medals. The second-place finish belonged to Andre De Grasse in the 200m. The sprinter from Scarborough, Ont. also won bronze in the 100m, as did Mohammed Ahmed in the 5,000m, Evan Dunfee in the 50 km race walk, and Damian Warner in the decathlon.