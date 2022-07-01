Kent Harrison Search and Rescue Aid 8 Year Old Boy and 40 Year Old Woman After FSR Rollover

Harrison – A busy start to the Canada Day long weekend for Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue were called just after 6PM Thursday evening to assist Agassiz FD and BCEHS for an ATV accident on the Harrison East FSR.

2 subjects were retrieved by stretcher and handed over to the care of BCEHS. Air Ambulance landed at Green Point.

DX’er Bruce Claggett told FVN that he heard on scanner chatter was: Two patients: 8 year old and 40 year old woman. Rope rescue as it’s down a 10 foot embankment. Both will survive.

