Fraser Valley Canada Day Transit Service – Regular Fares and Sunday Schedule

Fraser Valley – BC Transit operates the transit systems throughout the Fraser Valley including Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Harrison, Agassiz and Hope.

Jamie Weiss, the Senior Media Relations and Public Affairs Advisor for BC Transit told FVN and chillTV that all bus service for Canada Day will be regular fare and on the Sunday schedules.

Also, Tim Croyle, Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer for BC Transit honoured a number of Transit Superstars across the Province:

Every year, BC Transit recognizes excellence and celebrates the Transit SuperStars making a positive difference in regional transit systems across the province. Each winner meets one or more of BC Transit’s core values: community, customer service, innovation, safety, teamwork and trust and respect.

Central Fraser Valley, Cowichan Valley, Merritt and Princeton teams – Their teamwork allowed them to maintain service where possible while also supporting emergency response in their communities due to severe flooding that caused catastrophic damage for people, both personally and professionally.