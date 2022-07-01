Skip to content

Fraser Health Drug Alert for Surrey, Potential in Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has issued a Drug Alert for Surrey with the potential for the entire Fraser Valley: High levels of benzodiazepines have been found in different samples sold as down/opioids in Surrey. Friends, family and community members using opioids may face increased risk of overdose from both injection and inhalation.

