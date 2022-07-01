chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 30, 2022 – Interviews: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent, Trevor McDonald & Margaret Kostrzewa on Canada Day at Townsend Park and around town. Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City: Chris Kloot, Chilliwack City Councillor (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 30, 2022 – Interviews: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent, Trevor McDonald & Margaret Kostrzewa on Canada Day at Townsend Park and around town. Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City: Chris Kloot, Chilliwack City Councillor.

***chillTV will premiere “Canada Reflections, Chilliwack Voices”, The Rotary Canada Day Show, at approximately 8:30 pm, on July 1st with your hosts, Louis De Jaeger & Dr. Carin Bondar! This will feature entertainers in and around Chilliwack with music comedy and reflections!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Political shocker! – Premier John Horgan to step away due to health concerns.

• Picture perfect weather for Canada Day celebrations tomorrow! • Freshet concern and evacuation alerts. AND

• Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame needs your help!

HAVE A HAPPY & SAFE Canada Day Weekend, from everyone at chillTV!