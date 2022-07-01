Skip to content

Canada Day in Chilliwack, chillTV Live On Location

Chilliwack – This year on July 1, enjoy pancake breakfasts and other community activities during the day, and join in at Townsend Park for Canada Day in Chilliwack with food trucks, music, face painting, and fireworks.

The City of Chilliwack acknowledges that we are honoured to live, work, and play on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Stó:lō Coast Salish peoples.

Canada Day in Chilliwack is a family-friendly event with entertainment, live music, face painting, food, and fireworks. This event complements other community events happening during the day on July 1, 2022.

Check out the event schedule and list of community events below.

If you can’t make it to Townshend Park for the fireworks, tune into chillTV for a Canada Day special starting at 8:30PM.

Event Schedule

5 pmEvent opens (food trucks, face painting, Ever After Princesses. and more!)
5:45 pmOpening ceremonies
6 pmLive music
10 pmFireworks
11 pmEvent closes

Location

  • Join virtually! (link to come)
  • Join in-person: Townsend Park (45130 Wolfe Road)

Learn more: http://chilliwack.com/canadaday

Other Community Events

8 am – 11 amPancake Breakfast at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street) by Sardis Kiwanis
10 am – 12 pmFree Swim at Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre (9145 Corbould St)
11 am – 1 pmFree Skate at Chilliwack Coliseum (45323 Hodgins Ave)
11 am – 3 pmCultural exhibits at Chilliwack Museum (45820 Spadina Avenue)
1 pm – 3 pmFree Swim at Cheam Leisure Centre (45501 Market Way)

