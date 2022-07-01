Canada Day in Chilliwack, chillTV Live On Location

Chilliwack – This year on July 1, enjoy pancake breakfasts and other community activities during the day, and join in at Townsend Park for Canada Day in Chilliwack with food trucks, music, face painting, and fireworks.

The City of Chilliwack acknowledges that we are honoured to live, work, and play on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Stó:lō Coast Salish peoples.

Canada Day in Chilliwack is a family-friendly event with entertainment, live music, face painting, food, and fireworks. This event complements other community events happening during the day on July 1, 2022.

Check out the event schedule and list of community events below.

If you can’t make it to Townshend Park for the fireworks, tune into chillTV for a Canada Day special starting at 8:30PM.

Event Schedule

5 pm Event opens (food trucks, face painting, Ever After Princesses. and more!) 5:45 pm Opening ceremonies 6 pm Live music 10 pm Fireworks 11 pm Event closes

Location

Join virtually! (link to come)

Join in-person: Townsend Park (45130 Wolfe Road)

Learn more: http://chilliwack.com/canadaday

Other Community Events

8 am – 11 am Pancake Breakfast at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street) by Sardis Kiwanis 10 am – 12 pm Free Swim at Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre (9145 Corbould St) 11 am – 1 pm Free Skate at Chilliwack Coliseum (45323 Hodgins Ave) 11 am – 3 pm Cultural exhibits at Chilliwack Museum (45820 Spadina Avenue) 1 pm – 3 pm Free Swim at Cheam Leisure Centre (45501 Market Way)