Abbotsford 2022 Canada Day Celebrations Returns to In-Person Festivities

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will safely return to in-person celebrations at Abbotsford Exhibition Park this Canada Day – July 1.

The daylong event will be the first in-person community Canada Day celebration since 2019 and the City is working with local artists and community partners to put together a high-energy, spirited program for residents of all ages to enjoy, thanks in part to funding provided by the Government of Canada.

Our community celebration will begin with a parade down South Fraser Way, and will be followed by a free family festival at Abbotsford Exhibition Park with interactive play zones and activities including mini golf, digging for treasures, a close up animatronic dinosaur experience and the Dogwood Pacesetters dog show. The event will also feature live community entertainment, including performances by Ashley Pater and The Springmans, a multi-cultural themed food truck festival, and a Community Showcase with local artists providing live art demonstrations.

As part of the community celebrations, the City will once again be presenting the Order of Abbotsford and other civic recognition awards in the evening and the celebrations will be capped off with a fireworks show finale at dusk.

Applications are now being accepted the Community Showcase, mainstage entertainment and volunteers. Organizations and individuals can register for any of these activities at www.abbotsford.ca/canadaday.

A complete schedule of the day’s events along with an activities map, entertainment schedule and more information can be found at www.abbotsford.ca/canadaday.