Freshet in Chilliwack – Evacuation Alert Issued for Six Properties on Old Orchard Road

Chilliwack – An evacuation alert has been issued for six properties on Old Orchard Road, due to the potential loss of access to the properties in the event of localized flooding. The evacuation alert for seven properties in the Carey Point area remains in effect. Affected residents on Old Orchard Road have been contacted directly by City officials.

New forecasts from the BC River Forecast Centre predict that water levels on the Fraser River will rise this weekend. Their modelling ranges from 6-6.45m at Mission Gauge by Sunday, July 3. Water levels may rise again late next week due to rainfall, but the long-term forecast is highly variable.

Chilliwack/ Old Orchard Road /CHWK Mountain/ Google Maps

The Chilliwack dike system is designed to protect against much larger floods (i.e. 1 in 200-year to 1 in 500-year floods). Most properties in Chilliwack are protected by the City’s dike system and this forecast is not a cause for concern. However, the current forecast is higher than previous forecasts and it may impact areas not protected by the City’s dike system.

The City of Chilliwack’s Fraser River Flood Response Plan is based on current and forecasted Fraser River water levels relative to the City’s dike system and at the Mission Gauge. As per the Plan, City staff have activated the City’s Emergency Operations Centre, are conducting regular dike patrols, monitoring river and weather forecasts, and taking every precaution to ensure public safety.

A high streamflow advisory remains in effect for the region. As river levels rise, local waterways are moving faster, and residents are advised to stay back from fast moving water and flooded areas.

City staff will continue to monitor the weather and river forecasts and provide updates at chilliwack.com/2022Freshet and the City’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter) as the situation changes. Residents with additional questions should contact the City’s Freshet Information Line at 604.793.2757.