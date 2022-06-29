Rogers Rattling the Cage at KiSS Radio Fraser Valley/Vancouver, Hometown Hockey Cancelled

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (With files from Dan Sys – Canadian Radio News and Broadcast Dialogue) – Rogers is once again flashing the sword and making cuts.

One of which holds close to home for the Fraser Valley.

What many do not know is that KiSS Radio is actually licensed as a Chilliwack radio station with Abbotsford and Vancouver repeaters.

Chilliwack is 107.5 FM, Abby at 92.5 and Vancouver at 104.9.

This week, the morning show of Kevin and Sonia were terminated. An oddity here as management allowed them to say goodbye.

Afternoon host Terra Jean Stevens is also on the way out but hinted on social media that there is something in the offing, perhaps within Rogers.

From Canadian Radio News:

A brief history of 104.9 Vancouver

1986 CKSR Signed on the air from Chilliwack/Abbotsford with AC (The Original STAR FM). Fraser Valley Broadcasters (Bill Coombes)

1997 CKSR Moved to Vancouver. Remained AC (The Original STAR FM)

1999 CKSR Sold to Rogers

2000 CKVX Flipped to Alternative Rock (X FM)

2004 CKCL Flipped to Smooth Jazz (CLEAR FM)

2006 CKCL Flipped to AC and re-launched with Fred Latrimoille and Cathy Baldazzi. FVN and chillTV’s Don Lehn was the Original Morning News Anchor. Remained (CLEAR FM)

2008 CKCL Flipped to Classic Hits (FM 104.9)

2009 CFUN Rebranded to (FUN FM). Remained Classic Hits

2011 CFUN Flipped to Top 40 (SONIC FM)

2015 CKKS Rebranded to (KISS RADIO). Remained Top 40

2021 CKKS Flipped to Hot AC. Remained (KISS RADIO)

2022 ?

From a ratings standpoint the station achieved its highest success as Classic Hits (FUN FM) & Alternative Rock (X FM).

As well, Sportsnet has confirmed that the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour is officially “retiring” after eight seasons.

Rogers Sports & Media declined to comment on the status of the talent attached to the show, including co-hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

As reported by The Athletic, MacLean has indicated he’s set to return to Hockey Night in Canada next season, but the fate of other staff is unclear.