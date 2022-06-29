UPDATE – Island 22 Now Closed TFN – Open For Commercial Fishing Guides

Chilliwack/Island 22 – JUNE 29 UPDATE – From Fraser Valley Regional District: Due to high water levels, Island 22 Regional Park will be closed effective Thursday, June 30 for all public use except for commercial fishing guides. On June 30, a barrier will be installed at Young Road which will indicate local traffic only. Commercial Guides will be able to access the boat launch between 7 am and 5 pm by providing proof of a Commercial Guiding License.

The Provincial River Forecast Centre is projecting the Fraser River to continue to rise over the weekend. Many areas of the park are seeing flooding including the dog off-leash area, equestrian area, and the boat launch which are expected to see further flooding. The closure is for the safety of the public as the park is unsafe due to fast-moving water and unstable banks. The Parks team will continue to monitor water levels and will reopen as soon as it is safe.

Any questions regarding park access can be sent to parks@fvrd.ca.

JUNE 28 UPDATE – Janice Spenst operates the equestrian portion of Island 22 and took to Facebook that Island 22 will be closed to the public as of this Thursday June 30 until further notice.

It is now a waiting game for the Fraser River to peak and then start to go down before re-opening.

and besides… the mosquitoes have taken over…

Island 22/June 2022/Janice Spenst/Facebook

JUNE 13 UPDATE — On June 13, the Fraser Valley Regional District closed the bike park at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack until further notice due to high water.

June 14, Island 22 Regional Park freshet update: The bike park and the riverside trail by the dog park are now closed until further notice due to high water and erosion. The dog park outhouse is also temporarily closed.

Island 22 Bike Park/FVRD/ 2022