Two Arrests in Chilliwack Guns and Drug Bust

Chilliwack – Arrests and search warrants conducted by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section led to the seizure of several guns and a large quantity of drugs and cash.

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the Chilliwack RCMP arrested two Chilliwack men, ages, 42 and 33, for drug trafficking related charges. These arrests led to two search warrants and the seizure of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, a large quantity of cash, a loaded handgun, ammunition, silencers and additional firearms.

As part of this complex investigation, police executed search warrants at residences located in the 8100 block of Young Road and the 9000 block of Garden Drive in Chilliwack. During these search warrants, police seized large quantities of suspected drugs, drug packaging, scales and cash in addition firearms including two handguns and four long guns.

The Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with any information regarding drug trafficking activities to contact the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section at 604-792-4611. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).