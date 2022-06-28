Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s 2nd Annual Glowing Hearts Golf Tournament

Fraser Valley – Attention avid golfers… get your glow sticks and register for the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s (FVHCF) 2nd Annual Glowing Hearts Golf Tournament.

This will be a fun filled evening of glow in the dark golf being held at Cheam Mountain Golf course. Registration is up on the website for you to register your team of up to 5 players or join as a single player and we will pair you up with fellow golf enthusiasts. Bring out the glow in the dark paint, glow sticks and fun outrageous costumes to make the night memorable for all!

“This nighttime glow golf tournament is sure to light up your evening in a fun and unique way.” Says Liz Harris, Executive Director FVHCF “All skill levels are welcome and the goal of the event is to have a blast while raising funds for the hospitals and health care services in the eastern Fraser Valley.”

Proceeds from the Glowing Hearts Tournament will support the greatest need at the hospitals and healthcare services in the Fraser East.

For more information, to register and to inquire about sponsorship opportunities for the tournament, please visit https://www.fvhcf.ca/glowgolf/ or call the office at 1-877-661-0314

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.