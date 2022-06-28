Chiefs September Gold Tournament – The 11th Annual Event

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs 11th Annual Golf Tournament is set to take place on September 20 at the Chilliwack Golf Club.
Early bird pricing ends this Friday July 1.
Register your foursome or as an individual now to ensure the best price.
Victoria – After two bouts of Cancer and now cancer free, the fatigue has taken its toll. BC Premier John Horgan will step away as
Abbotsford – Tom Norton, who was elected to Abbotsford Council last year in the by-election to replace Bruce Banman (who became an MLA) has placed
Chilliwack – Arrests and search warrants conducted by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section led to the seizure of several guns and a large quantity of
Fraser Valley – Attention avid golfers… get your glow sticks and register for the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s (FVHCF) 2nd Annual Glowing Hearts Golf