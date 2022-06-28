Skip to content

Chiefs September Gold Tournament – The 11th Annual Event

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Chiefs September Gold Tournament – The 11th Annual Event

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs 11th Annual Golf Tournament is set to take place on September 20 at the Chilliwack Golf Club.

Early bird pricing ends this Friday July 1.

Register your foursome or as an individual now to ensure the best price.

https://chilliwack-golf-club.golfems2.com/event/2022-chi

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts