Abbotsford – Evacuation Alert for 20 Properties in Glen Valley

Abbotsford – City of Abbotsford – City Hall posted that an Evacuation Alert has been issued for 20 properties in the Glen Valley area due to the potential for flooding from the Fraser River.

Residents in the affected area are being contacted directly by City staff.

On Tuesday (June 28), Emergency Management BC shared a 10-day water forecast for the lower Fraser River advising that the Fraser River in Mission will likely peak around 6.96 metres on July 3rd. This is 0.61 metres higher than what we experienced in 2012.

For more information and updates, including the addresses affected by the Evacuation Alert, visit the City of Abbotsford’s website at http://www.abbotsford.ca/…/emergency…/flood-preparation.