FVRD Freshet Watches for Electoral Areas B, C and G

Fraser Valley – From Fraser Valley Regional District, Public notification for residents living in areas not protected by dikes / low-lying areas near Harrison and Fraser Rivers in Electoral Areas B, C and G. Evacuation Alerts may be issued later this week as river levels continue rise.

The Emergency Operations Centre is activated at Level 1.

EOC Information Officer

Tel: 778-704-0400

eoc.communications@fvrd.ca

Harrison River and Harrison Bay Area (Electoral Area C)

This notification applies to residents in low-lying areas of Tapadera Estates, Beach Camp Road area, and Harrison Bay Store.The current river forecast is for the Harrison River to exceed levels last seen in 2018 and remain high for the following week.



Fraser River & Nicomen Slough undiked lands (Electoral Area G)

Notification applies to properties in the Bell Road area, Malcolm Road area, Taylor Road, undiked properties on Nicomen Island, and undiked properties along Nicomen Slough.



Laidlaw (Electoral Area B)

The Fraser River at Laidlaw is expected to rise this week to a level higher than 27 m GSC (an elevation above mean sea level) and ultimately to a level similar to 2018 which will cause flooding in low-lying areas. Areas along Lorenzetta and Jones Creeks may experience flooding as water backs up these stream channels.