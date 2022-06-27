FVRD Director Comments on This Past Weekend’s Complaints About Traffic and Ignoring Traffic Cones

Cultus Lake – It is a broken record. It’s Summer and the no parking traffic cones are up along Columbia Valley Highway.

Drivers either ignore the cones or toss them aside and create their own parking space. Parts of the highway we so plugged that at times, it was only single lane traffic.

The fact that Cultus Lake Day was happening during the first heat wave of the season also contributed to the volume.

But this perfect storm is not a great situation heading into the Canada Day long weekend.

And as always, social media lit up. Why can’t RCMP for the Ministry of Transportation just issue tickets and tow people away?

Again, it’s complicated.

Taryn Dixon, Fraser Valley Regional District Director for Area H, took to social media to explain why this isn’t a quick fix:

Hi All, I have been reading the posts/comments about the traffic situation on the weekend. Here is some information.

Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure ( MOTI) manages rural roads. Columbia Valley Highway is a rural road. MOTI gives RCMP the authority to ticket/ tow. However, RCMP must hand a ticket to the person. Much like a speeding ticket. RCMP can ask for towing to happen.

RCMP in our area is part of Seasonal Policing. There are 8 -10 officers assigned to Cultus, Harrison, Chilliwack River Valley. Of those 8 10 they take shifts so it’s not always 8 at once and they aren’t only at Cultus. RCMP make decisions about where their service is most needed.

MOTI confirmed today they are meeting with Emil Anderson and the orange pylons will go up Wed or Thurs. There is funding for more of a long term solution however, it won’t happen for this summer.

Day Passes- This is happening as a pilot project in a few other parks. I spoke with BC Parks today and it is not without its challenges. Cultus Lake continues to be considered however implementing is complex because we have people living on the other side of the park. BC Parks continues to look at systems that would work well for the Cultus Lake situation. This won’t happen this summer.

I know none of this is perfect and that the weekend was super busy. Hopefully the orange pylons will ease things a bit but I recognize more work needs to be done.

In the meantime, if any of you have pictures of videos from the weekend, please email or text them to me. Tdixon@fvrd.ca 604 819 7000. I will use them when I meet in the fall with BC Parks and MOTI. I will also use them with RCMP. I have requested a meeting with all. If you have concerns about traffic safety please call RCMP and let them know 604 792 4611. You could also email MLA Paddon your concerns kelli.paddon@gov.bc.ca

Thanks for expressing your concerns.

Taryn

Taryn Dixon/Facebook