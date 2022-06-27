Skip to content

Chiefs U-16 Club Wins 2022 BC Spring Hockey Championship

Chilliwack – Congrats goes to the Chilliwack Chiefs U-16 club in the BC Spring Hockey League Championship.

Website info is here.

The Chiefs beat West Kelowna 9-4 at the Coliseum on June 26.

2022 BC Spring Hockey/ Chiefs U16

