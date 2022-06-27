BC Summer Reading Club – A Free Literacy Program – Available at All Public Libraries and Online Throughout the Province

Fraser Valley/Victoria – It’s been a tradition for over 30 years.

Children and families can make reading a fun part of summer by participating in the BC Summer Reading Club (BC SRC), a free literacy program available at public libraries and online throughout B.C.

That includes the Fraser Valley Regional Library.

BC Summer Reading Club – participate, register and access the online reading tracker here: https://bcsrc.ca/

Learn more about local libraries: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/publiclibraries

Libraries welcome the participation of children of all reading abilities and offer virtual and in-person Summer Reading Club activities with each library developing its own programs based on community needs. Families can register readers aged five to 14 and find out about activities through the program’s website or by visiting their local library.

The BC Summer Reading Club encourages kids to read daily and track their progress. From listening to a story to reading a graphic novel, all forms of reading count – and in any language. Participants can enter contests to win prizes and earn digital badges. Many libraries also award a medal to those who reach their reading milestones.

In May 2022, the Province invested $8 million in COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Funding for libraries, with $100,000 going to the BC Library Association to support increased accessibility and inclusion for BC Summer Reading Club in future years.

Co-ordinated by the British Columbia Library Association and public libraries, the BC Summer Reading Club is supported by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and CUPE BC.

Sardis Library/Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon May 2022



