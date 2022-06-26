Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Summer Evening at the Wetlands Guided Nature Session – Monday June 27 (FREE)

Fraser Valley – Join the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve on June 27 for their Summer Evening at the Wetlands Guided Nature Session. Learn about the site’s history and the restoration efforts underway by people and wildlife, like beavers, that call it home.

Register here.

Discover the unique “natural magic” of our wetland ecosystems. Learn about the site history and the restoration efforts underway by people and wildlife, like beavers, that call it home. Listen for frogs as we learn about recent invaders impacting our natural species of amphibians. Meander along streamside trails while watching for a wide array of birds defending their territory during nesting season. Taste wild berries growing in the diverse “riparian area” and see some ways to help identify them for your future outings.

Debora Soutar and Steve Clegg will be your hosts.

Debora Soutar has been exploring Chilliwack woodlands and wetlands for a very long time and loves sharing nature with anyone who wants to come along. She is a retired professional Forester and volunteers for the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve, Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition, Friends of Camp/Hope Sloughs, and Gwynne Vaughan Park. She also loves birds and is learning to identify their songs and calls.

Steve Clegg is old enough to come from a generation of kids who stayed outside until it got dark but is young enough to not complain about sore knees, yet. He drags his family up mountains, down rivers, through caves, and around urban spaces, too. He has dabbled in business, arboriculture, environmental consulting, nonprofits, and now works for the City of Chilliwack’s Environmental Services Department on invasive species, species at risk, stewardship, community education, and habitat restoration projects. Steve enjoys poking things with sticks, heights, that weird feeling you get in your stomach when you quickly go over a hill in a car, and sharing ways for people to experience and appreciate the outdoors.