Directors Guild of Canada – BC District Council Settles 15 Month Long Dispute

Vancouver – The Directors Guild of Canada – BC District Council has settled their 15 Month long dispute that focused on wages and a state holiday for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

The stalemate was with the Directors Union and two other groups, Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Canadian Media Producers Association.

89.5 per cent of the members who voted on the deal gave it the thumbs up.

2021 – 2024 Memorandum of Agreement is here.

According to the DGC BC Website, there remain a few sticking points including retroactive wages:

We will be working with production companies to ensure that employees working under the DGC BC Collective Agreement are paid appropriately.

We’ll publish a list of companies and productions that owe retroactive pay. Some productions will owe retro to April 4, 2021, some to July 11, 2021. We’ll work with you and with the employers to:

Determine when productions expect to be able to make retro payments, or

Confirm that wages paid to date are already compliant with the revised rates.

For those in the film/TV industry that are affected, all questions and comments should be directed to the DGC BC office or email dgcstrong@dgcbc.com