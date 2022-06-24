UPDATE – Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run Along Vedder Rotary Trail Chilliwack RCMP PR Contact In The Run

Chilliwack – The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics of BC was Thursday, June 23rd. The event saw local law enforcement, partner with Special Olympics BC volunteers, athletes and supporters to walk or run in order to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

This is the first in person event since the pandemic.

Chilliwack RCMP is proud to participate with @BCLETR in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run. It was great to be together in person to raise money to support the athletes.#WeAreSOBC#Chilliwack pic.twitter.com/INdpGkm0Nv — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) June 24, 2022

This includes RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, NCO i/c Crime Prevention and Ops Support, Chilliwack Community Policing Office and Media PR Contact.

The walking route began at Peach Road and along the Rotary Trail toward the Vedder Bridge. The running group will began at the Rotary Trail parking lot at Lickman Road.

Vrolyk walked with Chilliwack Crime Prevention volunteer, Special Olympian Betty Coleman. Normally, the event takes place along Vedder Road but this year’s route was been amended due to construction along Vedder Road.