Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview – Trevor McDonald, Downtown BIA & Ellen Dyck, Chilliwack Search and Rescue: June 23, 2022(VIDEO)

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview – Trevor McDonald, Downtown BIA & Ellen Dyck, Chilliwack Search and Rescue: June 23, 2022(VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview – Trevor McDonald, Downtown BIA & Ellen Dyck, Chilliwack Search and Rescue: June 23, 2022.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Live events in Chilliwack this weekend include the Car Show!
• Chilliwack Search and Rescue news.
• Boardwak along Hope Slough?
• Indigenous People’s Day
AND
• SOCCER!

Interview: Trevor McDonald, Downtown BIA & Ellen Dyck, Chilliwack Search and Rescue.

Scene Hear First!: Paula DeWit with guests Dennis & Nora Rackliff, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus.

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts