UPDATE – Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame AGM – New President and Fresh Ideas

Chilliwack – JUNE 23 UPDATE – For the first time since the pandemic took hold, the Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame held their AGM in person. Inside the bowels of the Chilliwack Coliseum, a small yet dedicated group elected their new President, Jamie Benton. He replaces Hayley Ferguson, who will remain on the board.

One of the key points made at the AGM was to be more pro-active in community awareness. It is still a wonder that many in the ‘Wack, don’t know they have a Sports Hall of Fame.

The Board does need a Treasurer and Secretary and are publicly reaching out to the community for volunteers and ideas.

Financially, the Hall is on sound footing, even with the past two and a half years of COVID uncertainty.

The CSHOF is a non-profit although it does not have registered charity status. For the time being, many artifacts are on temporary display at the Coliseum. Financially, a full time location is not feasible, however they board is looking at all options.

Both FVN Fraser Valley News and chillTV made a presentation, offering to do whatever both media outlets can do, to better promote the hall.

More information can be found on their website – Visit chilliwacksportshalloffame.com for more info.

2022 Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame AGM/Chilliwack Coliseum/FVN

2022 Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame AGM/Incoming President Jamie Benton/Chilliwack Coliseum/FVN

ORIGINAL STORY JUNE 19 – (A message from one of Chilliwack FC’s community partners, the Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame) – The Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame AGM is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Attendees can enter the building through the Chilliwack Chiefs office.

The organization is hoping to add new faces to its board as it emerges from the COVID pandemic, looking to fill the roles of president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.

Due to COVID, the CSHOF last held an induction ceremony in the fall of 2019.

The most recent class included longtime Chilliwack Curling Club manager Bruce Renwick in the Judy Fitzsimmons Memorial builder category, joined by swimmer Jenn Heagy and the 1999 Chilliwack United Gold boys soccer squad.

Visit chilliwacksportshalloffame.com for more info.