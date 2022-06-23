Lower Fraser River Water Level 10 Day Forecast – Level Will Peak Over The Next 7-10 Days

Abbotsford – On Thursday afternoon (June 23) , City of Abbotsford posted that the BC Government’s 10-day Lower Fraser River Water Level Forecast reports the Fraser River level will peak over the next 7-10 days & may remain at the peak for several days. Those living along the Matsqui Dyke & in the Glen Valley area may experience pooling of water or seepage.

Abbotsford residents and visitors are advised to follow posted signage and stay away from high rising and fast-flowing waters.

Residents are encouraged to stay away from high rising and fast flowing waters. Detailed flood information is available on this webpage and also available through the @abbotsford app. Residents are encouraged to download the app and ‘allow’ notifications from the app as users will receive notifications right to their smart device when and if the freshet conditions change. The City website provides flood information for the Fraser River, including emergency planning and response, runoff conditions and information for residents living in the floodplain. Residents in the floodplain are advised to familiarize themselves with the flood preparedness information. Albert Dyck Park has sand and sandbag supplies for those who may need them.

Seasonal weather during the snow melt season is a critical factor in determining the size of freshet, and whether or not flooding will occur. Intense or prolonged rainfall and extreme temperatures are important factors that can lead to larger freshets.

The City of Abbotsford has an extensive dyking network to protect the community from floods on the Fraser and Sumas River systems. The City inspects and maintains the dykes and related infrastructure on a routine basis to keep the system functioning as designed. City staff are closely monitoring snow pack and runoff forecasts provided by the Ministry of Environment and the readings on the Mission Gauge, which is the main indicator of the rising water level of the Fraser River.