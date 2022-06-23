Griffin Security Conducting Annual Summer Water Drive For Those In Need

Chilliwack – Brian Goldstone with Griffin Security noted on social media that the annual water drive is now as, as the summer temperatures have arrived.

“It looks like summer has finally arrived in Chilliwack with our first weekend of warm weather coming over the next few days. As is usual we at Griffin Security are now conducting our annual water drive. The water is then placed in our patrol vehicles and handed out to anyone in need. Last year we received and handed out over 60,000 bottles of water. If you would like to donate you can drop off at our office at 9300 Nowell St, or contact our office and one of our patrol vehicles will attend and pick up the the donation directly from you.“