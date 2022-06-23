BC Prosecution Service Approves Charges Against Abbotsford Police Officer in February 2020 Incident in West Van

Victoria/Abbotsford/West Vancouver – – The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced on Thursday that charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm have been approved against Abbotsford Police Cst. Shaun Nagel in connection with the arrest of a suspect on February 26, 2020, in West Vancouver.

An Information charging Cst. Nagel with one count of assault with a weapon contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code and one count of assault causing bodily harm contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code was sworn on June 23, 2022, under North Vancouver Provincial Court file number 69766. The first appearance on this matter is scheduled for August 3, 2022, in North Vancouver Provincial Court.

As this matter is now before the court the BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time.