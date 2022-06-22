Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run Along Vedder Rotary Trail Thursday June 23 – Chilliwack RCMP PR Contact In The Run

Chilliwack – The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics of BC is scheduled for Thursday, June 23rd. The event will see local law enforcement, partner with Special Olympics BC volunteers, athletes and supporters to walk or run in order to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

This is the first in person event since the pandemic and participants are excited for tomorrow’s event.

This includes RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, NCO i/c Crime Prevention and Ops Support, Chilliwack Community Policing Office and Media PR Contact.

The walking route begins at Peach Road and will proceed along the Rotary Trail toward the Vedder Bridge. The running group will begin at the Rotary Trail parking lot at Lickman Road and will proceed in the same direction as the walkers. Participants will be meeting just before 9am and the actual walk/run will begin at 9:15.

Vrolyk will be walking with Chilliwack Crime Prevention volunteer, Special Olympian Betty Coleman. Normally, the event takes place along Vedder Road but this year’s route has been amended due to construction along Vedder Road. The Rotary Trail will provide a scenic route for participants and supporters.