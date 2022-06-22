Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival Hosting Their Largest Ever Offering of Free Family Friendly Entertainment – July 21-24

Fort Langley – The Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival will provide the largest ever offering of free entertainment for children and families, when the event takes place July 21-24.



Opening the free portion of the festival on Saturday, July 23 will be a Mardi Gras Strolling parade, sponsored by Telus, and featuring the RazzMaJazz Ensemble and Noxious Obs Society Band. Everyone is invited to get dressed-up in Mardi Gras attire and join the parade that will make its way from the Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market to Fort Langley Community Hall where the festival’s official opening ceremony will take place.



Family-friendly performance options during this year’s event will include:

Four-time Juno nominee for best children’s album, Norm Foote whose passion for song writing, storytelling and comedy has taken him to amazing concert venues and communities around the world.

Local children’s entertainer Penny Pom Pom whose multi-media show for young children is colourful, musical, and interactive and focuses on the importance of creativity and self- empowerment.

Peter G-G, who provides a fun, interactive musical show where audience members help create a brand-new song. Then, daring folks of all-ages to join Peter on stage to sing and perform it!

The SuperFun StiltWalking Family, a family of four Stilt Walkers who perform with many comedic, athletic, musical, and elegant characters at festivals and events near and far.

Other key elements will include:



Kidz Zone, presented by MacCallum Law Group and supported by Bedford Dental Centre – will feature interactive and hands-on music and art activities and entertainment for children and young people to enjoy, including an Afro Brazilian drum circle, a build your own musical instrument area, Long & McQuade instrument petting zoo where children can try out various instruments, a paint by sound experience, and face painting by Mrs. Picasso.

Art Zone, Presented by ConWest/Vicini Homes – is an admission-free, open-air celebration where people are invited to get creative and inspired by a host of art activities.



Opus Outdoor Painting Challenge invites painters of all ages and skill levels to harness their creative talents. Each artist will be given a free painting surface provided by Opus, and a map of various paint zones in the Village of Fort Langley. Choose from a variety of subject matter and inspiration – from jazz acts on the main stage to river scenery and everything in between.



Youth & Emerging Artist Stage, presented by Langley Community Music School and BC Touring Council

will feature young and emerging talent in the picturesque gardens of the Historic CN Station.



Kwantlen Art & Cultural Exhibition, Bedford Landing, presented by Kwantlen Polytechnic University, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, and proudly representing the Port of Vancouver, the Government of BC, and BC Arts Council – will feature Kwantlen First Nation art, cultural exhibits, activities, and music, including Pow Wow drumming and dance demonstrations.

The 2022 edition of Jazz Fest also offers street entertainment and many food options including bistros, cafes and food trucks located throughout the Village.



“Our goal in planning the 2022 event was to provide as many fun, interactive, and educational opportunities as possible – and I believe we have succeeded,” says festival co-founder and Artistic Director Dave Quinn. “We also know that many families are looking for affordable entertainment options, and we have made every effort to deliver an event that is inclusive and will appeal to the young and the young at heart,” adds Karen Zukas, Festival co-founder and Executive Director.



The 2022 edition of the Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival will be the biggest ever, with more than 60 bands and 300 musicians performing across eight indoor and outdoor stages. Headline ticketed acts include blues guitarist and singer Sue Foley; jazz vocalist Molly Johnson, jazz-funk band The Shuffle Demons, jazz trumpeter Michael Sarian, jazz pianist and singer Champian Fulton, Afro Dominican Latin Jazz percussionist, Junior Santos and soul-gospel performer, Warren Dean Flandez – among others. The event will also include the most extensive free stage lineup in the history of the event on July 23 and 24.



What to know/bring:

free bicycle/stroller valet located in the parking lot of the Fort Langley Community Hall.

parking options – limited street parking; overflow parking at the Orchard area beside the Fort Langley National Historic Site and Lions Club parking lot. ($5)

BYO chair – it’s festival seating so BYO chair or blanket

Dogs welcome at our outdoor venues (on a leash and please clean-up after)

More information about the Kidz Zone Stage is available here.

More information about the full Jazz Fest lineup is available here