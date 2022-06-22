Abbotsford Lions Donation of $4600 to Fraser Valley Heath Care Foundation Will Aid Speech-Language Patient Care in the Fraser East

Abbotsford – A recent donation to Fraser Valley Heath Care Foundation (FVHCF) by the Abbotsford Lions will directly affect Speech-Language patient care in the Fraser East. The gift allowed the purchase of need equipment for the Speech-Language Pathology department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

“The generous donations from the Lions Club will equip our team of Speech-Language Pathologists with tools to help patients across the hospital continuum, from those with tracheostomy tubes in critical care who are transitioning back to eating, drinking and speaking, to our post-stroke cognitively-impaired patients on a journey toward rehabilitation, to specialized software to enable efficient interpretation of swallow diagnostic exams. We are always so grateful for these contributions because they go a long way toward improving patient care,” shared Lara Sas, Clinical Practice Leader, Speech-Language Pathology. “Thank you Lions Club!”

A total of $4,672 worth of equipment was purchased with the gift wich includes TDRS software for swallow diagnostic exam review, Passy Muir trach/vent speaking valves, Cognitive Linguistic Quick Test-Plus and a Pocket T.O.M. for tracheostomy education.

“The Abbotsford Lions are long standing supporters of health care,” explained Liz Harris Executive Director, FVCHF. “Their recent gift is a reflection of almost 20years of dedication to health care. We are very fortunate to have them as a partner.

If you would like more information or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

All funds raised in Abbotsford go to support healthcare in Abbotsford.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.