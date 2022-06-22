Abbotsford Girl Guides Create Mural for Residents at Cottage Worthington, with Help from FV Health Care Foundation

Abbotsford – Art can bring smiles and joy to not only to those looking at it but to those who create it. Residents at Cottage Worthington now have a mural to brighten their day. The mural was designed and created by the Abbotsford Girl Guides.

The artists consisted of five age groups of Girl Guides ranging from 5 up to 17 years of age. Each branch participated by sharing their creativity and whimsy. The mastermind behind the mural Natasha Zilcosky is graduating high school here in Abbotsford and will be attending UFV to obtain her Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Zilcosky is a Ranger, and in their final years, many Rangers participate in the Trailblazer Leadership Awards. This award is the highest honour a member can earn; the Girl Guides of Abbotsford district participated in the mural project to achieve this award.

“I would like to thank Natasha and all of the Abbotsford Girl Guides for sharing their creativity with the staff, visitors and residents of Cottage Worthington,” shared Liz Harris Executive Director Fraser Valley Health Care.

If you would like more information or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

All funds raised in Abbotsford go to support healthcare in Abbotsford.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

2022 FV Health Care Foundation /June