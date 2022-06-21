Deadline for City of Chilliwack to Access Crown Land for Hope Slough Boardwalk Ends Sunday June 26 – Public Comment Can Be Made On Line

Chilliwack/Victoria – An application, submitted by the City of Chilliwack, is for a Licence of Occupation for construction of a boardwalk along the south side of Hope River Road from Menzies Street west to Williams Street, in Chilliwack. As part of this project, the City will construct habitat enhancements for Salish sucker along the slough from Menzies Street west to Young Road.

The primary reason for the proposed boardwalk is for public safety as this is a popular walking and biking route and there is not enough space between the existing paved road and the bank of Hope Slough for a sidewalk (i.e. separation for pedestrians from both vehicular traffic and bicycles).

Info can be found here.

Crown Land File: #2412496

2022 Hope Slough Boardwalk Applications Comments & Reasons for Decision/June 2022 Province of BC

2022 Hope Slough Boardwalk Proposal Google Maps

The City envisioned this project to be part of the City’s Blueway Project which has a goal to improve and enhance the habitat value and water quality of the Hope and Camp Slough system and build connectivity with and better appreciation of these natural features within the community.

The proposed boardwalk on Crown land is approximately 278 m in length and 2.5 m in width. The habitat enhancement for Salish sucker will occur in a 10 m wide strip along the right bank of the slough from Menzies Street to young Road, for a total area of 1.1 ha (11,000 m2).