“Creepshow” Continues Filming in Maple Ridge on Wednesday June 22

Maple Ridge – “Creepshow” has been filming in and around Maple ridge recently. That will continue on Wednesday June 21.
Locations and Times (please be patient with traffic control):
Mr. Gold’s Gelato 11968 224 St
Wednesday Filming 12:00pm-2:30pm – AND 9:00pm-Midnight with ITC support from RCMP
Library Loading Bay
Filming 2:30pm-4:30pm
Maple Ridge Civic Centre Entrance and Plaza
Filming 4:30pm-6:00pm
Ridge Studios
Filming 6:00PM-9:00pm – gear to return to trucks by 12:00am, trucks to depart by 1:00am
Please see Letters and Map for more details