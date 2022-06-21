Skip to content

“Creepshow” Continues Filming in Maple Ridge on Wednesday June 22

Maple Ridge – “Creepshow” has been filming in and around Maple ridge recently. That will continue on Wednesday June 21.

Locations and Times (please be patient with traffic control):

Mr. Gold’s Gelato 11968 224 St 
Wednesday Filming 12:00pm-2:30pm – AND 9:00pm-Midnight with ITC support from RCMP

Library Loading Bay
Filming 2:30pm-4:30pm 

Maple Ridge Civic Centre Entrance and Plaza
Filming 4:30pm-6:00pm 

Ridge Studios
Filming 6:00PM-9:00pm – gear to return to trucks by 12:00am, trucks to depart by 1:00am 

Please see Letters and Map for more details

