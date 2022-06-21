2023 BC Curling Championships Heading for Abbotsford Curling Club

Abbotsford – Curl BC confirmed the return of BC championships to the Abbotsford Curling Club for the 2022-23 Season. The 2023 Curling Club Championships, Presented by Original 16, will take place from Tuesday, March 28th– Sunday April 2nd, 2023 at the Abbotsford Curling Club.

This is an annual Open BC Championship that leads to the 2023 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships, and features the top “club level” curlers from our province. Curl BC encourages recreational curlers who have a goal of playing competitively to sign their club teams up for this open championship event.

Curl BC CEO Scott Braley says “The Curling Club Championships are for recreational, club-level curlers . This event gives those curlers an exciting annual opportunity to represent their club and to get the BC Championship experience, along with having the added opportunity of potentially representing British Columbia as Team BC on the national stage.”

Registration will open for all 2023 categories of Curl BC events on July 7th, 2022.