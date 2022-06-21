2022 Bands on the Beach – Schedule for Labour Day Weekend (VIDEO)

Harrison – Its the annual blast of music by the Harrison Lagoon.

The roster for the 2022 , and 12th annual Bands on the Beach Harrison Hot Springs has been released.

Tourism Harrison’s Annual Bands on the Beach goes every Labor Day weekend thanks to the generous support of Tourism Harrison, Village of Harrison and the incredible local business.

Saturday September 3

1pm- Ryan Fischer

2:15pm- Natalie Faith Music

3:30pm – Cannery Row

4:30pm Todd Richard & TR Band

Sunday September 4

1pm- Justine Lynn

2:15pm- Jason Lane Band

3:30pm Stone Poets

4:30pm Todd Richard Music

