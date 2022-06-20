Chilliwack FC Revised Fees for Fall 2022

Chilliwack – Richard Tagle, Chairperson for Chilliwack FC posted to the CFC website and other social media, the revised fees for Fall 2022.

This includes Recreational and Developmental soccer programs.

Effective immediately and available on the club website we adjusted our fees for the coming Fall/Winter Season and will be transparent with this process moving forward in addition to best practice communication. Adjustments will be made for those already registered. This decision was made partly due to the changing landscape but mostly due to feedback provided by our Technical Director from you, our membership. We welcome this change and are excited for the future.

REVISED PRICING

Fall Recreational House:

U4 (DOB 2019) Is NOW $90.00

U5 & U6 (DOB – 2017/2018) is NOW $155.00

U7 – U10 (DOB 2013 – 2016) is NOW $200.00

U11 – U18 (DOB 2005 – 2012) is NOW $300.00

Developmental Rep:

U11 – U18 (DOB 2005 – 2012) is NOW $650.00