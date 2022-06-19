Project AIM Garage Sale for Good – July 16 and 17 Includes Vendors Market and Pony Rides

Chilliwack – Project A.I.M – Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products are once again able to offer so many quality events this year at their Garage Sale for Good.

Project A.I.M – Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products provides incontinence and menstrual products for people in need in the community.

Project AIM is working to ensure dignified, barrier-free access to safe and effective incontinence and menstrual products.

The garage sale is two days – July 16 and 17.

From live entertainment and art to pony rides to food trucks and more, there is something for everyone.

There will be a silent auction and garage sale that will happen all weekend long.

Project A.I.M – Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products are still looking to add to their vendor list for Saturday so if you are or know of a vendor who would like to take part, let them know.

Facebook information is here