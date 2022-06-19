Downchild Blues Band at Clarke Theatre in Mission – October 20

Mission (Rock.It Boy) – Founded and continuously steered by harmonica and guitar ace Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh, The Legendary Downchild Blues Band has delivered such scorchers as “Flip, Flop and Fly”, “I’ve Got Everything I Need” (Almost)”, “Tryin’ to Keep Her 88’s Straight”, “Downchild Shuffle”, “Summertime Blues”, “Shotgun Blues”, “Mississippi Woman, Mississauga Man” and “Something I’ve Done”.

After plenty of pandemic delays, The Downchild Blues Band will play the Fraser Valley. Tickets for the original date of August 14, 2020 will be honoured.

Billed as The Longest 50th Anniversary Tour Ever! with Special Guest, 2022 JUNO Nominee Miss Emily.

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Clarke Theatre, 33700 Prentis Avenue, Mission

Tickets are $52.50 (Plus Facility Fee & Service Charges)

at all Ticketmaster locations or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Doors 7:00PM. Show 7:30PM.