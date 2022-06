Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park posted a bear aware on Sunday to Cultus Lake Park residents and guests:

A bear was spotted at Main Beach and near the Cultus Lake Park office on the morning of Sunday, June 19, 2022. Take extra precaution if you are in the area.

Please ensure that household waste is not left outside in unsecure receptacles. Pets should remain leashed and not left unattended.

Report wildlife sightings to Conservation at 1-877-952-7277.