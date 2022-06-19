Agassiz Speedway Celebrating 50 Years of Racing – Saturday June 25

Agassiz/Kent – Agassiz Speedway Society is celebrating 50+ years of racing at Agassiz Speedway, previously know as Kent Raceways.

Agassiz Speedway will be honoring those who made this track possible, especially the Sciotti, Mackay and Jansen Families.

Gates open at 4:30 Saturday June 25, the Meet and Greet is set for 6pm, with special ceremonies with some special guests, including Bunk Macay and many others who were there throughout the years, past presidents, flagman and volunteers.

All Five classes compete: Mini, Street, Late Models, Midgets and Hornets.