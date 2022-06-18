Todd Richard Drops New Track – “Right Outta The Gate” – LINKS and VIDEO

Harrison – The Pride of Harrison, a BCCMA nominee (and a pretty good plumber too) Todd Richard dropped his latest single to radio and world streaming services on Saturday June 18.

Right Outta The Gate follows in the tradition of the feel good country that you come to expect from Todd. Richard is also known for tribute to front line workers (“Green and Blue”) as well as “Stick On The Ice” and “Still Got Hope”.

And great country party songs like “Drinking Friend” and King of Crown”.

From the media release:

Like all of us, Todd, the “Rocket” Richard was tired of being stuck cooped up for the last two plus years “With festivals & stages now opening up, he is “Green Light Go” ready to bust out And If you wanna come, all you have to do is “put on your party boots” & turn up his latest fiery single titled – “Right Outta the Gate” Featuring powerful vocals & harmonies by BC Country Artist Justine Lynn & produced by 2022-BCCMA producer of the year – Anthony Fiddler “Right Outta the Gate” has all the earmarks of a great summer song. We hope you’ll listen and love, and then listen again!