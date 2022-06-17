Document Shred-a-Thon and Food Drive on Saturday, June 18 at Chilliwack Coliseum

Chilliwack – The City’s Shred-A-Thon and Food Drive is taking place Saturday, June 18th from 10am to 2pm. The event will be held at the Chilliwack Coliseum (45323 Hodgins Avenue) parking lot off of Ashwell Road.

This event is for residential shredding materials only with a maximum 10 boxes per household (ex. Banker box size).

If you have more please hold off until the next Shred-A-Thon event or use any of the retailer shredding services listed below.

• UPS Store (8 – 6014 Vedder Rd, Chilliwack, BC)

• UPS Store (Southgate Shopping Centre, 9 – 45905 Yale Rd, Chilliwack, BC)

• Staples (#101 – 7491 Vedder Road, Chilliwack, BC)

Please bring donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank, either cash donations or non-perishable food items. Residents can donate directly to the Salvation Army so they can continue running this valuable community program: https://www.salvationarmychilliwack.ca/. Donations are not required to participate in the Shred-A-Thon.

Together, Chilliwack residents donated 1,550 pounds of food and $4,706.70 in cash to the Salvation Army Food Bank at the last Shred-A-Thon event. A special thank you to Emterra for matching the community’s cash donations for an event total of $9,413.40.