Coquihalla Contract for Construction Work Awarded for Section Between Hope and Merritt

Fraser Valley/Coquihalla – On Thursday, the Ministry of Transportation announced the contract for development and early construction work on sections of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt was awarded.

In a corporate Facebook posting, Emil Anderson Construction stated they were pleased that the Ministry of Transportation selected KEA5 to take on this work, a joint venture between Peter Kiewit and Sons and Emil Anderson Construction.

EAC has already made progress in repairing and rebuilding the Coquihalla following the initial flooding events last year, and “our team looks forward to continuing to aid in the efforts to restore the Coquihalla to its original standard.

Construction will take place starting this summer and continue until Winter 2022, with every effort made to minimize traffic disruptions during peak travel hours.

Additional information and the full news release can be found here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022TRAN0054-000950