Mission Named Louis Dauphin as Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture

Mission —The City of Mission is pleased to announce that Louis Dauphin has joined the City to lead its Parks, Recreation and Culture Department.

Dauphin brings to his role as Director a passion for community, a breadth of leadership experience earned in roles across the country, and a history of volunteerism.

Dauphin comes to Mission with over ten years of experience in recreation leadership, most recently as Director of Athletics at York University-Glendon Campus. Prior to that, he was the Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism for the City of Bathurst in New Brunswick.

He earned a Master of Science degree in Education from D’Youville College in New York and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Physical Education from Redeemer University College. He studied economics and political science at McMaster University, and is also fluent in French.

As a volunteer, Dauphin is currently on the Board of Directors for Cycling Canada and previously served as Vice President of Administration for the Ontario Weightlifting Association, where he helped create such events as the Nepisiguit Challenge in Bathurst.

Dauphin joined the City at the end of May and takes over the role from Maureen Sinclair who retired earlier this spring after serving in the position for ten years.