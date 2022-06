Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation were digging in the dirt at CGH.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation sent out a big thank you to Brian Minter and Minter Country Gardens for helping get everyone’s hands dirty to plant a healing garden at the main entrance of Chilliwack General Hospital.

The plants were chosen for there healing properties by a Traditional Wellness Mentor. The planter includes Chrysanthemums, Lavender, Rosemary, Calliandra and more.