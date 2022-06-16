2022 Fraser Valley MS Bike Tour to Raise Awareness – Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19

Fraser Valley – The MS Bike is back with in-person events for the first time in three years.

Organized by the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada, the MS Bike brings communities and cyclists together to build awareness for multiple sclerosis (MS) and raise funds for MS research and services that are fundamental to changing lives.

This year, there will be 11 in-person MS Bike events across the country, as well as virtual options. Thousands of participants from coast to coast have registered for the MS Bike, raising more than $1.2 million to date in pursuit of a $4.5 million fundraising goal.

Kicking off four months of MS Bike events is the 24th annual Fraser Valley MS Bike in British Columbia, taking place June 18 and 19.

MS Bike encourages cyclists to make a difference, from anywhere, in the lives of the more than 90,000 Canadians who live with MS. Cyclists can choose to ride in an in-person MS Bike event or participate virtually in their own neighbourhood. Virtual participants can select their date and distance, receiving an exclusive finisher medal after they ride and log 90 km.

For more information about the MS Bike and to find an option available in your preferred location, please visit msbikes.ca.