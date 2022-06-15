UFV Cascades Canada West Volleyball Schedule Released

Fraser Valley (Dan Kinvig) – The University of the Fraser Valley volleyball teams’ sophomore season in Canada West has come into focus, as the conference released its regular-season schedules on Wednesday.

The Cascades are set to open the 2022-23 campaign on the road, taking on the UBC Thunderbirds in a weekend series in Point Grey, Oct. 21-22.

The UFV women’s and men’s squads host their home openers the following weekend, welcoming local rival Trinity Western, Oct. 28-29 at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The coming season will mark the first time the Cascades will play a conference-wide regular-season schedule, after playing a B.C.-only slate in 2021-22 amidst COVID-19 restrictions.

Links to full Cascades volleyball schedules and additional schedule observations are below.

Full WVB schedule

Full MVB schedule

The UFV volleyball teams will play a 24-game conference schedule, with 12 games at home and 12 on the road.

– The first- and second-half schedules are neatly balanced; both Cascades squads play six games at home and six away in the fall semester, and six home and six away in the winter semester.

– UFV volleyball home doubleheaders in the fall semester (Oct/Nov/Dec) will see the men’s team playing the early game followed by the women’s team in the late game. In the winter semester (Jan/Feb) that will be reversed – the women will play first, followed by the men.

– Most of the Cascades’ volleyball game dates are women’s/men’s doubleheaders against counterparts from the same university, with two exceptions. The UFV men’s team hosts the Brandon Bobcats Jan. 27-28 without corresponding women’s games, and the UFV women’s team hosts the Regina Cougars Feb. 17-18.

– The Cascade volleyball teams will visit Edmonton and Winnipeg two times apiece in 2022-23. They head to the Alberta capital for games vs. the Alberta Golden Bears and Pandas (Dec. 2-3) and the MacEwan Griffins (Jan. 13-14), and visit the Manitoba capital for games vs. the Winnipeg Wesmen (Nov. 18-19) and Manitoba Bisons (Feb. 10-11).

– The Canada West playoffs open Feb. 24-26, with the top eight teams in the men’s and women’s division qualifying. The post-season begins with best-of-three quarter-finals, followed by best-of-three semifinals March 3-5. Single-game bronze and gold medal matches run March 10.

– The U SPORTS national championships are set for March 16-19. UBC hosts the women’s nationals, while the men’s tournament will be at McMaster University.