Skip to content

Tickets for 2022 Abbotsford Agrifair Are On Sale Now (for July 29 to 31)

  1. Home
  2. Agriculture
  3. Arts and Entertainment
  4. Tickets for 2022 Abbotsford Agrifair Are On Sale Now (for July 29 to 31)

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Agrifair) – Tickets for this year’s Abbotsford Agrifair are on sale now! Click the link below to get your tickets!

Tickets: http://www.ticketleader.ca/…/the-abbotsford-agrifair

With attractions like 4-H shows & Demos, Country horse Classic with special guests Strathcona Ceremonial Mounted Troop , A new River Driver Show from LaughingLogger , Carnival and Midway by Shooting Star Amusements , Nightly concerts, over 10 food trucks, local breweries on tap and so much more, don’t miss out on this largest community event in Abbotsford!

Be sure to head to www.agrifair.ca for all this year’s fair information and stay tuned to our social media for more announcements!

Gate Hours:
Friday July 29th to Sunday July 31st , 1 PM – 9 PM All three days!

Gate Admission :
Adult $13.00*
Student- $11.00*
Senior – $11.00*
Weekend wristband – $19.00*
10 & under are Free
*Plus fees

Parking:
$5.00 per vehicle
Sorry no in/out

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts